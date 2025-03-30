Gaza’s bakeries will run out of flour for bread within a week, the UN says.

Agencies have cut food distributions to families in half. Markets are empty of most vegetables. Many aid workers cannot move around because of Israeli bombardment.

For four weeks, Israel has shut off all sources of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies for Gaza’s population of more than 2 million Palestinians.

It’s the longest blockade yet of Israel’s 17-month-old genocidal war on Gaza, with no sign of it ending.

Aid workers are stretching out the supplies they have, but warn of a catastrophic surge in severe hunger and malnutrition.

Eventually, food will run out completely if the flow of aid is not restored, because the war has destroyed almost all local food production in Gaza.

“We depend entirely on this aid box,” said Shorouq Shamlakh, a mother of three collecting her family’s monthly box of food from a UN distribution center in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. She and her children reduce their meals to make it last a month, she said.

“If this closes, who else will provide us with food?”

The World Food Program said on Thursday that its flour for bakeries is only enough to keep producing bread for 800,000 people a day until Tuesday and that its overall food supplies will last a maximum of two weeks.

As a “last resort” once all other food is exhausted, it has emergency stocks of fortified nutritional biscuits for 415,000 people.

TRT Global - Criticism grows over Israel’s use of starvation tactics in Gaza to force new truce conditions Israel’s halt of aid to Gaza has raised tensions, as Hamas accuses Israel of war crimes and Egypt and Qatar accuse Israel of violating international law by blocking essential supplies. 🔗

Making ‘impossible choices’

Fuel and medicine will last weeks longer before hitting zero. Hospitals are rationing antibiotics and painkillers.

Aid groups are shifting limited fuel supplies between multiple needs, all indispensable — trucks to move aid, bakeries to make bread, wells and desalination plants to produce water, hospitals to keep machines running.

“We have to make impossible choices. Everything is needed,” said Clemence Lagouardat, the Gaza response leader for Oxfam International, speaking from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza at a briefing on Wednesday.

“It’s extremely hard to prioritise.”

Compounding the problems, Israel resumed its military campaign on March 18 with bombardment that has killed hundreds of Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health officials.

It has hit humanitarian facilities, the UN says. New evacuation orders have forced more than 140,000 Palestinians to move yet again.

But Israel has not resumed the system for aid groups to notify the military of their movements to ensure they were not hit by bombardment, multiple aid workers said.

As a result, various groups have stopped water deliveries, nutrition for malnourished children and other programs because it's not safe for teams to move.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of coordinating aid, said the system was halted during the ceasefire.

Now it is implemented in some areas “in accordance with policy and operational assessments ... based on the situation on the ground,” COGAT said, without elaborating.

TRT Global - Israel carrying out 'fastest starvation campaign in Gaza in modern history': UN UN experts warn of an unprecedented campaign of starvation affecting over two million Palestinians in Gaza, describing it as the "fastest in modern history," as Israel halts all humanitarian aid into the occupied territory. 🔗

Prices skyrocketed due to the blockade

Rising prices leave food unaffordable During the 42 days of ceasefire that began in mid-January, aid groups rushed in significant amounts of aid.

Food also streamed into commercial markets.

But nothing has entered Gaza since Israel cut off that flow on March 2.

Israel says the siege and renewed military campaign aim to force Hamas to accept changes in their agreed-on ceasefire deal and release more hostages.

Fresh produce is now rare in Gaza’s markets. Meat, chicken, potatoes, yogurt, eggs and fruits are completely gone, Palestinians say.

Prices for everything else have skyrocketed out of reach for many Palestinians. A kilo (2 pounds) of onions can cost the equivalent of $14, a kilo of tomatoes goes for $6, if they can be found. Cooking gas prices have spiraled as much as 30-fold, so families are back to scrounging for wood to make fires.

“It’s totally insane,” said Abeer al-Aker, a teacher and mother of three in Gaza City. “No food, no services. … I believe that the famine has started again. ”