TÜRKİYE
Turkish long-range air defence missile Siper completes serial production acceptance tests
Steel Dome, established with national solutions at low, medium, and high altitudes, is becoming stronger every day, Türkiye's defence industry secretary says.
July 30, 2025

Türkiye's domestically designed and produced long-range air defence system Siper missile has successfully completed its serial production acceptance tests, the country's defence industry secretary said.

"Siper, which undertakes high-altitude air defence missions, has further solidified its place in the inventory with successful tests. This development represents a critical milestone in Türkiye's layered air defence architecture," Haluk Gorgun wrote on the NeXT Sosyal platform.

The Steel Dome, established with national solutions at low, medium, and high altitudes, is becoming stronger every day, he noted.

"Siper is becoming one of the most strategic security shields of the Sky Homeland with its range, precision, and effectiveness against a variety of targets," Gorgun said.

He added that their goal is to establish a completely domestic and national air defence network that leaves no gaps in the face of any threat.

"We are resolutely advancing on this path with the efforts of our engineers, the cooperation of our institutions, and the support of our nation," Gorgun noted.

"The Sky Homeland is now safer. Türkiye is more deterrent. The future is in safer hands," he added.

The Siper long-range air defence system is part of Türkiye's multi-layered Steel Dome air defence initiative, which includes anti-drone and high-altitude systems.

TRT Global - Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
SOURCE:AA
