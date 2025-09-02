Belgium will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, its foreign minister announced.

"Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on X on Monday.

The General Assembly will convene from September 9 to 23 in New York.

France announced in July that it would recognise a Palestinian state during the meeting, with President Emmanuel Macron calling the move a step toward a two-state solution.

Several Western countries have since urged others to follow, including the UK, Canada and Australia.

Prevot said Belgium’s decision was taken "in view of the humanitarian tragedy" unfolding in Gaza, where nearly two years of Israeli carnage have practically displaced all of the enclave’s population and created conditions of starvation, according to the United Nations.