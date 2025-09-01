EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that the bloc's credibility is at risk due to its lack of unity on the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza.

Speaking at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Monday, Kallas acknowledged that member states remain divided over their approach to the conflict, unlike on Ukraine, where a consensus has been reached.

"I'm pushing all the time, very hard, because I also feel that it's the credibility of the European Union that it's at stake, that we have to be, you know, unified in this response," she said.

However, Kallas rejected claims that the EU, which has neither suspended its association agreement with Israel nor imposed any sanctions, has been inactive on Gaza, stressing that the bloc is among the largest providers of humanitarian aid and remains the strongest supporter of the Palestinian Authority.

"We are doing as much as we can, but it's not enough, because this humanitarian catastrophe is still ongoing. So, I continue to work with the member states to have a common position," she added.