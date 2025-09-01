Yemen's Houthis said on Monday they launched a missile at an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, potentially renewing their attacks targeting shipping through the crucial global waterway.

Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the launch in a prerecorded message aired on Al-Masirah, a Houthi-controlled satellite news channel.

He alleged the vessel, the Scarlet Ray, had ties to Israel. The ship's owners could not be immediately reached.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, which monitors Middle East shipping, earlier reported a ship had heard a splash and a bang off its side near Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis targeted more than 100 ships with missiles and drones over Israel’s war in Gaza.