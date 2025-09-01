WORLD
Türkiye conveys condolences to Afghanistan in wake of deadly quake
At least 800 people have been killed as a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan.
At least 800 people were killed after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Jalalabad. / AA
September 1, 2025

Türkiye on Monday extended condolences to Afghanistan after an earthquake in the country’s east left hundreds of people dead.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life of so many people in the earthquake that occurred last night (August 31) near the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Afghanistan,” it added.

At least 800 people were killed after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Jalalabad, according to officials and local media.

SOURCE:AA
