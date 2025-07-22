The EU foreign policy chief described the killing of civilians that are seeking aid in Gaza as "indefensible."

Kaja Kallas said on X that she held a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, noting that she "made clear that IDF (Israeli army) must stop killing people at distribution points."

"All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges," she added on Tuesday.

Gaza is now facing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in its history. The spread of hunger has accelerated since March 2, when Israeli forces shut all border crossings, halting the entry of food, fuel, and medical aid.

Severe malnutrition symptoms have become widespread, particularly among children and chronically ill patients.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave, almost collapsed the health system, and created famine-like conditions.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.