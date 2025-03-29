TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes formation of transitional government in Syria
Turkish foreign ministry calls on the international community to focus on stabilising Syria, emphasising the need for the unconditional lifting of sanctions and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.
“Türkiye will continue to support comprehensive and inclusive political process, which remains one of the cornerstones of establishing security and stability in Syria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / Others
March 29, 2025

Türkiye has welcomed the formation of a new transitional government in Syria.

“This step, which follows the convening of the National Dialogue Conference and the announcement of the Constitutional Declaration, demonstrates the Syrian administration’s commitment to advancing the political transition, led and owned by the Syrians, in an inclusive manner,” the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

“Türkiye will continue to support comprehensive and inclusive political process, which remains one of the cornerstones of establishing security and stability in Syria,” the statement added.

The ministry also called on the international community to focus on stabilising Syria, emphasising the need for the unconditional lifting of sanctions and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.

The government lineup includes Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, Interior Minister Anas Khattab, Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, Justice Minister Mazhar Al Wais, Higher Education Minister Marwan al Halabi, Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat, and Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al Khair Shukri.

Previously, an interim government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al Bashir was appointed for three months after the Assad regime was ousted in December 2024 by anti-regime forces led by Ahmed al Sharaa.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

