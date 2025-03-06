ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
CAIR urges Muslim immigrants not to leave US ahead of potential Trump Muslim travel ban
CAIR calls on Trump to reconsider imposing ban under the guise of protecting national security.
The move harkens back to the Republican president's first term ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. / AP
March 6, 2025

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) warned legal immigrants in the US not to travel overseas this month ahead of potential President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban.

"Due to the risk that the Trump administration will announce a new Muslim travel ban this month, we advise any lawful permanent residents and foreign students, workers, medical patients, refugees and tourists who are citizens of countries that may be targeted not to leave the United States over the next 30 days unless it is necessary to do so," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw on Thursday.

McCaw said CAIR does not know "for sure" whether the administration will issue a new ban or which countries would be targeted.

"We encourage immigrants in the United States who are citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Palestine/Gaza, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to avoid international travel until the administration’s deadline for a new ban passes," he added.

CAIR encourages the Trump administration to reconsider any plans to impose any new total travel bans on Muslim-majority countries under the guise of protecting national security, he said.

Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries

The statement came after media reports said President Donald Trump could bar people from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the US as soon as next week.

Three sources said that other countries could be on the list.

The move harkens back to the Republican president's first term ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
