Decoded: Gideon’s Chariots, Israel’s new occupation plan for GazaDecoded: Gideon’s Chariots, Israel’s new occupation plan for Gaza
Why must Indian Muslims always prove their loyalty after a terrorist attack?Why must Indian Muslims always prove their loyalty after a terrorist attack?
The Pahalgam attack has once again exposed how quickly suspicion falls on Indian Muslims, transforming them from fellow citizens into suspects, and turning national tragedy into a tool of marginalisation.The Pahalgam attack has once again exposed how quickly suspicion falls on Indian Muslims, transforming them from fellow citizens into suspects, and turning national tragedy into a tool of marginalisation.
Caught in algorithm: Muslims, Asians, and the biases of artificial intelligenceCaught in algorithm: Muslims, Asians, and the biases of artificial intelligence
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok have come under scrutiny for reinforcing stereotypes, often depicting Muslims and Asians through an Orientalist gaze. Experts argue these biases stem from the datasets and societal prejudices AI learns from.Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok have come under scrutiny for reinforcing stereotypes, often depicting Muslims and Asians through an Orientalist gaze. Experts argue these biases stem from the datasets and societal prejudices AI learns from.
From ‘Sharbat Jihad’ to yoga: India’s Baba Ramdev faces backlash over communal rhetoric
In a viral video, Indian yoga icon Baba Ramdev urges Hindus to boycott a popular syrup brand, accusing it of funding Islamic institutions, drawing criticism for exploiting religious identity to sell products.In a viral video, Indian yoga icon Baba Ramdev urges Hindus to boycott a popular syrup brand, accusing it of funding Islamic institutions, drawing criticism for exploiting religious identity to sell products.
Hate crimes on the rise in FranceHate crimes on the rise in France
As divisive, anti-immigrant, and anti-Muslim policies gain traction globally, European countries have seen a surge in racist incidents in the last few years.As divisive, anti-immigrant, and anti-Muslim policies gain traction globally, European countries have seen a surge in racist incidents in the last few years.
Attacker still at large after deadly stabbing in French mosqueAttacker still at large after deadly stabbing in French mosque
Surveillance cameras inside and around the mosque captured images of the suspect, who appears to be unknown to both residents and mosque-goers.Surveillance cameras inside and around the mosque captured images of the suspect, who appears to be unknown to both residents and mosque-goers.