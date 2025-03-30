TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'categorically rejects' Israeli foreign minister's remarks against President Erdogan
"These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates," says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Israeli officials' "propaganda efforts" will never weaken Türkiye's "unwavering commitment to speaking the truth," the ministry said. / AA
March 30, 2025

Türkiye has slammed a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of anti-Semitism.

Following a post on X by Gideon Saar on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote that Ankara categorically rejects the “outrageous statement”.

“These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates," the ministry said in its statement.

It added that the newest move against President Erdogan has increased Ankara’s concerns that Israel is plotting to speed up its genocidal actions in Palestine’s Gaza and escalate its efforts to destabilise other countries in the region.

The statement further underlined that Israeli officials' "propaganda efforts" will never weaken Türkiye's "unwavering commitment to speaking the truth."

"We will continue to stand by the innocent civilians targeted by Israel and to defend their rights," it added.

SOURCE:AA
