Belgian authorities have referred war crimes complaints filed against two Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.
The move follows legal complaints submitted by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) on 18 and 19 July against the two Israeli soldiers, who were on Belgian territory to attend the Tomorrowland music festival in the town of Boom.
After examining the case, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office decided to refer it to the ICC in line with Belgium’s international obligations, according to a statement.
"The International Criminal Court is currently conducting an investigation into possible serious violations of humanitarian law in the Palestinian territories," the statement said.
On July 21, the two Israeli soldiers were arrested and questioned by Belgian authorities before being released.
The foundation said this marked the first instance in Europe of Israeli suspects being arrested and interrogated over war crimes committed in Gaza.
HRF is named after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was shot and killed by Israeli troops in January 2024 after hours of pleading for help and witnessing the deaths of her relatives seated beside her in a car in Gaza.
The Israeli army resumed its attacks on Gaza on 18 March and has since killed 8,970 people and injured 34,228 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.
On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s healthcare system.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.