WORLD
2 min read
Fishy protest: Australian lawmaker hangs salmon in parliament to oppose farming policy
“On the eve of the election, have you sold out your environmental credentials for a rotten stinking extinction salmon?” Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young says.
Fishy protest: Australian lawmaker hangs salmon in parliament to oppose farming policy
緑の党と労働党の議員は、すでに下院を通過したこの法案について議論しています。 / 写真: ロイター / Reuters
March 26, 2025

An Australian lawmaker has hung a big fish in parliament to protest the Labor government’s policy seeking to maintain salmon production on Tasmania's west coast.

“On the eve of the election, have you sold out your environmental credentials for a rotten stinking extinction salmon?” said Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young while hanging a dead salmon during parliamentary question time on Wednesday, as she later posted on Facebook.

Australia’s federal election is set for mid-May.

“Extinction salmon,” she reiterated.

Greens and Labor lawmakers have been debating the legislation, which has passed the lower house already, according to local media.

If passed by the upper house on Wednesday, the legislation will limit the ability of the public and environmental groups to review certain environmental decisions.

Thousands of fish die in third mass death in Australian river

Local officials blame the mass deaths on drought but critics say the issue at least partly stems from water mismanagement.

🔗

‘Rotten bil’

“Today, Labor's rushed laws to gut environmental protection in favor of the rotting salmon corporations are headed to the Senate.

The Greens will do everything we can to not let this rotten bill pass,” said an earlier Facebook post from the senator.

“With these changes, Australia's environment laws will be weaker than when the Labor Government won the election in 2022.”

Salmon farms cause "pollution from nitrogen and other nutrients that choke sensitive marine ecosystems," according to the Environmental Defenders Office in Australia.

The pollution from the farming is pushing the ancient Maugean Skate, a rare species endemic to Tasmania, towards extinction.

'Unfathomable': Millions of fish die in Australian river due to heatwave

In 2018 and 2019, up to a million fish died in the same river near a remote town in the Australian outback from poor water flow, poor water quality, and sudden temperature changes.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us