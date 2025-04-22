TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish foreign minister meets secretary general of Council of Europe
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Alain Berset in Ankara, where the two officials discussed cooperation between Türkiye and the Council of Europe.
Turkish foreign minister meets secretary general of Council of Europe
Hakan Fidan stressed the need for the Council of Europe to take a more active role in combating all forms of racism. / AA
April 22, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Alain Berset, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, to discuss cooperation between Türkiye and the organisation.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Fidan stressed that Türkiye attaches importance to its relations with the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan voiced support for Berset’s efforts to promote inclusive and consensus-based dialogue and welcomed initiatives the secretary-general has introduced since taking office.

Hakan Fidan also stressed the need for the Council of Europe to take a more active role in combating all forms of racism.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us