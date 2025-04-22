AFRICA
2 min read
RSF shelling kills dozens more in Sudan's El-Fasher: military
The paramilitary group allegedly fired around 250 shells into civilian areas.
RSF shelling kills dozens more in Sudan's El-Fasher: military
Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said. / Reuters
April 22, 2025

At least 47 more civilians have been killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the military said.

A military statement said on Tuesday that the rebel group continued its "indiscriminate bombardment" of the city, firing around 250 artillery shells at the city’s neighbourhoods.

Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said.

The army said its forces had destroyed an RSF artillery shelling platform in northern El-Fasher.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.

TRT Global - Deadly RSF shelling targets Sudan's El-Fasher, dozens dead

The assault follows the RSF's seizure of nearby Zamzam displacement camp, where up to one million people had sought refuge.

🔗

Deaths and displacement

Earlier this week, the paramilitary group claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher after clashes with army forces.

At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to United Nations figures.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

TRT Global - Mass displacement in Sudan's Darfur as RSF takes over Zamzam camp

The fighting around the camp and other areas has killed over 300 civilians, including 10 humanitarian workers from Relief International.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us