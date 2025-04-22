At least 47 more civilians have been killed in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the military said.

A military statement said on Tuesday that the rebel group continued its "indiscriminate bombardment" of the city, firing around 250 artillery shells at the city’s neighbourhoods.

Ten women were among the victims, while dozens of civilians were injured and transferred to hospitals, the statement said.

The army said its forces had destroyed an RSF artillery shelling platform in northern El-Fasher.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.

The assault follows the RSF's seizure of nearby Zamzam displacement camp, where up to one million people had sought refuge.

Deaths and displacement

Earlier this week, the paramilitary group claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher after clashes with army forces.

At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to United Nations figures.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.