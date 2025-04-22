WORLD
2 min read
Putin to host Russian-Arab summit later this year
The announcement is made as Omani sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, and Russian President Putin held talks at the Kremlin.
Putin to host Russian-Arab summit later this year
Putin noted that Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation have been invited to take part in the upcoming event. / AP
April 22, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia will host a special Russian-Arab summit later this year.

The announcement on Tuesday came during Putin's meeting at the Kremlin with the Omani sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, the first-ever state visit of the Arab country's sultan to Russia.

Putin noted that Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation have been invited to take part in the upcoming event.

"We are planning to host a summit between Russia and the Arab countries later this year. Many of our friends in the Arab world have expressed their support for this initiative," he said.

"Your Majesty, if your schedule allows, we would be honoured to welcome you at this summit, an important meeting between the Arab League and Russia."

The Russian leader highlighted that 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Oman.

“We share a strong history, and our contacts continue to develop. We have prepared for your visit across all sectors,” Putin said.

TRT Global - Russia’s transforming image in the Arab world post-Ukraine war

The Ukraine war put Russia under significant economic and military pressure, resulting in Moscow having to divert resources away from meeting obligations under arms contracts with foreign countries.

🔗

Steps towards energy

Putin expressed hope that further steps could be taken in the energy sector, noting that Russian companies have shown strong interest in deepening cooperation with Oman.

“Much more remains to be done in the field of trade and economic cooperation, but we now have an opportunity to expand ties in logistics, transportation, mutual investment, and agriculture,” he added.

Sultan Haitham, in turn, expressed his country’s desire to deepen its ties with Russia for the mutual benefit of both nations.

“We seek to build privileged and mutually beneficial relations with Russia in the interests of our peoples,” he said.

“This morning, we held a meeting with representatives of Russian business, and we are very interested in expanding cooperation, particularly in agriculture and trade."

"Our investment authority is already actively working with several Russian entities and departments to attract mutual investment," he said.

TRT Global - Russia satisfied with US stance on Ukraine joining NATO: Kremlin

Trump hopes for a peace deal soon, though Russia insists negotiations must remain confidential.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us