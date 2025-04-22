WORLD
2 min read
Myanmar junta extends post-earthquake truce to support relief
Junta chief extends an initial 20-day ceasefire, called by the junta on April 2, "out of sympathy and understanding for the people of the country affected by the Mandalay earthquake," according to local media.
Myanmar junta extends post-earthquake truce to support relief
The March 28 earthquake has left more than 60,000 people living in tent encampments and pushed two million people into "critical need of assistance and protection", according to the UN. / AP
April 22, 2025

Myanmar's ruling military has extended a temporary ceasefire in its conflict with rebels to April 30, in a move to expedite relief and rebuilding efforts following a devastating earthquake last month, state media has reported.

State media said on Tuesday that Min Aung Hlaing extended an initial 20-day ceasefire, called by the junta on April 2, "out of sympathy and understanding for the people of the country affected by the Mandalay earthquake".

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the 10-member ASEAN regional bloc, last week held rare high-level talks with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and a key resistance group in an effort to pause the ongoing fighting and support humanitarian aid operations.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake late last month, which had its epicentre near Myanmar's Mandalay city, has killed more than 3,700 people, flattened communities and crippled infrastructure in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar has been ravaged by conflict since a 2021 military coup that unseated an elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a massive protest movement that evolved into a nationwide civil war.

Despite the early April ceasefire announcement, the junta continued military operations in some areas, including air strikes, according to the United Nations and other groups.

TRT Global - Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,100 as more bodies found

The epicentre of the 7.7 magnitude quake on March 28 was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us