Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and offered Russia's help in resolving tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"Particular attention was paid to the significant rise in tension between New Delhi and Islamabad," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, referring to Lavrov's conversation with Ishaq Dar, who is also Pakistan's deputy prime minister.

"It was stressed that Russia is ready to act for a political settlement of the situation resulting from the act of terrorism of April 22 in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley, in the event of a mutual desire on the part of Islamabad and New Delhi," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Lavrov's conversation with Dar took place two days after he spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and also called for a settlement of differences between the two neighbouring countries.

Suspected gunmen killed at least 26 people in last week's attack on a mountain tourist destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed by both countries and has been the focus of several wars, insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.

Russia has been India's largest weapons provider for decades and New Delhi and Moscow have had close ties since Soviet times.

Kashmir dispute

Following the Pahalgam attack, both sides have implemented a series of retaliatory measures.

India suspended a crucial water-sharing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and closed the only functional land border crossing. It revoked visas issued to Pakistanis with effect from Sunday.

Pakistan retaliated by cancelling visas issued to Indians, closing its airspace to Indian airlines, halting trade with its neighbour and suspending Simla Agreement with India. The 1972 treaty was aimed to establish peace and resolve disputes bilaterally, particularly focusing on the Kashmir dispute.

India and Pakistan have fought over the former princely state since their independence from British rule in 1947, with the border splitting generations of families.

Rebels in the India-run area have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

New Delhi, which has deployed some 500,000 troops in Muslim-majority India-administered Kashmir.

In recent weeks, the Modi government has intensified its crackdown on Muslim organizations, literature, and schools, triggering unrest across the region.

At the same time, India has issued 82,000 domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris in the disputed territory, fueling concerns over deliberate demographic shifts.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, over 1,500 people have been arrested in India-administered Kashmir.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged of Kashmiri Muslims—mostly students—being assaulted by Hindu right-wing mobs in several Indian cities.