In a world grappling with the erosion of Western-led multilateralism and the resurgence of geopolitical rivalries, Türkiye is pursuing a multifaceted diplomacy, strengthening ties with both the West and the Global South.

At the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio , leaders of the 11 largest emerging economies signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism, international law, and a more equitable global order.

The bloc adopted 126 commitments covering global governance, finance, health, artificial intelligence, climate crisis, and other strategic areas.

Representing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the summit under a new designation — “partner country” — a status offered by BRICS to a handful of nations seen as strategically aligned but not yet full members.

Fidan said that Türkiye would remain “closely engaged” with the bloc, as the country seeks to diversify its diplomatic alignments and strengthen ties with the Global South.

“Türkiye is heard and sought after on many platforms thanks to its international stance. There is an international community that wants to benefit from our experiences and views,” the minister said at the summit.

Convened under Brazil’s presidency with the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the summit marked a turning point in the evolution of BRICS.

Analysts see Türkiye’s engagement at the bloc as part of a broader foreign policy recalibration.

“Türkiye’s enthusiasm for joining BRICS is not just about trade,” Professor Zeynep Ozden Oktav, an expert in international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, tells TRT World. “It’s deeply political.”

For Türkiye, the invitation is more than symbolic. It reflects an emerging worldview in Ankara: one that is increasingly open to the political and economic orbit of non-Western powers.

“The bloc’s appeal lies in its ability to challenge the existing order, particularly as US credibility continues to wane, especially after its muted response to the crisis in Gaza,” Oktav says.

The Gaza conflict loomed large over the summit. In an unprecedented move, BRICS issued a forceful statement condemning the humanitarian catastrophe and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The statement marked one of the clearest geopolitical positions taken by the group in recent years, highlighting its evolution from a trade-focused bloc into a platform with moral and political aspirations.

While the Russia–Ukraine war received more cautious treatment, the Gaza statement resonated with many in the Global South and further validated BRICS as a space for voicing collective concerns overlooked in traditional Western forums.

‘A new diplomatic terrain’

According to associate professor Suay Nilhan Acikgoz, a scholar of international politics, “BRICS is no longer simply a trade bloc, it has become an influential voice in global affairs,”

The past two years have seen BRICS deepen its development agenda and expand its regional influence, offering a new model of cooperation to emerging economies.

As a NATO member, a European Union candidate, and a Belt and Road Initiative partner, Türkiye is strategically positioned to act as a bridge. Its goal to become a global logistical power by 2053 makes its alignment with BRICS all the more rational, according to Oktav.

Türkiye’s “360-degree” foreign policy ”, championed by Erdogan since the early 2010s, has emphasised engagement with Africa, Latin America, and Asia, alongside its traditional Western alliances. This strategy now appears to be finding institutional expression in Ankara’s courtship of BRICS.

The countries in the bloc represent 56 percent of the world’s population and nearly 44% of the global economy. Türkiye’s presence as an observer is a reflection of its multilateral diplomacy and strategic autonomy, says Acikgoz.

“For Türkiye, this is the new diplomatic terrain,” Oktav adds.

Future full membership?

Whether Türkiye will seek full BRICS membership remains an open question. Ankara expressed interest in 2023, amid growing frustration over the stalled EU accession process and perceived marginalisation within NATO.

However, BRICS has signalled a reluctance to take on new full members in the immediate term, preferring instead to offer flexible forms of association.

Originally conceived as a platform for economic coordination among emerging markets, the bloc has steadily grown in political weight, especially as dissatisfaction with Western-dominated institutions continues to mount.

This year’s summit was the first since the bloc expanded in January 2024 to include Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Ten other nations — including Türkiye, Belarus, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan — were extended invitations as partner countries.

A joint declaration, a rare feat for such a diverse coalition, reflected growing alignment on issues of global governance, economic justice, and geopolitical balance.

Still, the logic behind Türkiye’s pursuit is compelling.

“Türkiye’s participation is mutually beneficial, Ankara gains a platform for global engagement, and BRICS gains a geostrategic partner at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East,” Acikgoz says.

For Ankara, BRICS offers access to a global stage not defined by Western conditionality.

For BRICS, Türkiye will be the first NATO member in the bloc that brings economic dynamism. As Türkiye ramps up its diplomatic efforts between East and West, it becomes the gateway to the wider Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

As the Global South grows in coherence and confidence, Türkiye’s voice is increasingly one of its own. From Gaza to the halls of Rio de Janeiro, Ankara’s message is clear: the future of international diplomacy will not be written in one capital, or one language, alone.

“Türkiye is no longer content with being a spectator to global transformations,” said Acikgoz. “It seeks to be a co-author.”