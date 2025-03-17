TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time
The National Defense Ministry says Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026 within the framework of the country's NATO commitments.
Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time
Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement / Reuters
March 17, 2025

Türkiye, on July 1, will assume command of the NATO Allied Reaction Force Amphibious Task Force Command and the Landing Force Command for the first time, the country's National Defense Ministry said.

Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement on Monday.

"The Amphibious Task Force and Landing Force Command headquarters, along with our Marine Infantry Battalion Landing Force, will participate in the Dynamic Mariner/Flotex-25 Exercise, which will take place between March 24 and April 4, 2025, with the ships TCG Sancaktar, TCG Bayraktar, TCG Oruc Reis, and TCG Gaziantep, as well as the Route/Spain," it added.

SOURCE:AA
