Israel’s war machine never rests, launching a new wave of airstrikes across the Palestinian enclave, continuing its genocidal acts that spare no one — men, women, or children.



Israeli army says early Tuesday that it has conducted air strikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.



However, videos and images posted on social media by Palestinians showed scores of civilians — including babies, children, and women — killed or wounded in what appeared to be indiscriminate bombardment.

Israel has, since October 2023, killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including nearly 18,000 children and babies.