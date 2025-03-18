The relative calm of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas came to an abrupt end when Israeli military launched dozens of attacks on targets across Gaza early Tuesday.

Palestinian hospital officials say more than 400 people have been killed, including women and children. Israel says the operation is open-ended and expected to expand, raising fears of the 17-month-old war fully reigniting.

Here are some reactions to Israel’s deadly attack:

Türkiye



Türkiye has stated that the mass killing of Palestinians marks a new phase in what it described as the Netanyahu government’s "genocide policy".

"Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The statement further warned that Israel’s aggressive actions threaten regional stability at a time when international efforts for peace are intensifying.

"The aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region. It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence," the ministry noted.

Ankara called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israel, urging immediate action for a lasting ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas

Senior Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq has called on the Arab and Muslim nations, as well as freedom-loving people worldwide, "to take to the streets and public squares, raising their voices in rejection of the resumption of the Zionist genocidal war against the people of Gaza".

"Netanyahu did not stop at preventing food and medicine from reaching them; he also bombed and killed Gaza's children while they were sleeping," Al-Rishq said.

He added that Netanyahu's decision to resume the war on Gaza "is a decision to sacrifice the occupation's prisoners and a death sentence against them".

Al-Rishq called on mediators and world leaders to expose the truth about Israel's actions and hold Netanyahu accountable for reigniting the conflict, emphasising: "Military pressure and brutal Zionist aggression will not succeed in breaking the will of our people and our resistance."

TRT Global - Hamas calls on free people of the world to protest against renewed Israeli aggression TRT Global - Hamas urges mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and calls on the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s brutal attacks. 🔗

Palestinian Foreign Ministry

A Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement called the Israeli assaults on civilians in the enclave “a disruption of international efforts for Gaza's reconstruction and an Israeli evasion of the ceasefire obligations”.

"Political solutions are the key to achieving calm, stopping the aggression, and restoring the political horizon for resolving the conflict," it added.

"We call for a firm international stance to enforce an immediate cessation of aggression and warn against the occupation's attempts to implement its plans to displace our people," the ministry said.

Yemen

Yemen's Houthis has vowed to escalate its own operations in support of its ally Hamas after threatening to renew attacks on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

"We condemn the Zionist enemy's resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip," the Houthis' supreme political council said in a statement.

"The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps," it added.

Egypt

The Egyptian foreign ministry has called Israel’s deadly overnight air strikes a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

The strikes constitute a "dangerous escalation which threatens to have bring serious consequences for the stability of the region", said the statement from Egypt, which brokered the Gaza ceasefire alongside Qatar and the United States.

UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed shock over the recent Israeli air strikes on Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians, including children and women.

In a statement, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said the UN chief strongly appealed for an immediate ceasefire, the restoration of unimpeded humanitarian assistance, and the release of the remaining hostages.

The UN human rights chief has also said recent Israeli air strikes in Gaza "will add tragedy onto tragedy," and called for an urgent end to the "nightmare" in the besieged strip.

Turk stressed that the last 18 months of violence have made it "abundantly clear that there is no military path out of this crisis," noting that the only way forward is a political settlement, in line with international law.

"Israel’s resort to yet more military force will only heap further misery upon a Palestinian population already suffering catastrophic conditions," he said.

All those arbitrarily detained must be released immediately and unconditionally," he urged, and continued: "The war must end permanently."

Switzerland

The Swiss Foreign Ministry has urged a return to the ceasefire in Gaza following the recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians.

"Switzerland calls for an immediate return to the ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid," the ministry said on X.

"It recalls the obligation to protect the civilian population," it added.

Russia



Russia has warned of a potential “spiral of escalation” in Gaza amid renewed Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.

“The latest aggravation of the situation, the return to a spiral of escalating tensions, this is what worries us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Peskov said Moscow is monitoring the situation very closely and expects it to return to a “peaceful course.”

Putin lambasts Israel: War on Gaza ‘total destruction’ of Palestinians From the Gaza war and Ukraine to Germany’s sovereignty and Moscow’s threat to use nuclear weapons, here’s what Russia’s leader thinks about some of the most burning topics globally. 🔗

Malta



The Maltese prime minister has strongly condemned what he called Israel's "barbarous" attacks on Gaza.

Robert Abela noted that Monday night's intense strikes on Gaza left more than 300 people, including children and women, dead.

"On behalf of the @maltagov I strongly condemn these barbarous attacks," he wrote on X.

Abela added: "I cannot emphasise enough Malta’s plight for peace, in Gaza, Ukraine & beyond."

Norway

The Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has said: “For the people in Gaza, this is a great tragedy. They are almost without protection. Many of them live in tents and the ruins of what has been destroyed.”

“There is reason to believe that Israel has the green light, and they also have weapons to do this, and they also have airpower,” Store added, underlining that attacks further reduce the chances of Israel and Hamas swiftly reaching an agreement on the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said: “This is a nightmare. Both for the hard-pressed Palestinian civilian population, who need peace, and for the Israeli hostages and their families, who have hoped that they can return home.”

Eide called for an immediate stop in fighting for the resumption of the ceasefire negotiations.

Australia

Australia has asked Israel to “abide by its obligations” on the Palestinian-besieged enclave of Gaza after Tel Aviv mounted a fresh assault on Palestinians.

“Australia urges all parties to respect the terms of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and for it to be implemented in full,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X.

“All civilians must be protected. All parties must abide by international humanitarian law,” she added.



