WAR ON GAZA
Hamas calls on free people of the world to protest against renewed Israeli aggression
Hamas urges mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and calls on the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s brutal attacks.
A view of destruction as the Palestinians lost their houses at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp after an Israeli attack, breaking the ceasefire on March 18, 2025. / AA
March 18, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on Arab, Islamic nations and the free people around the world to take to the streets in protest against Israel’s renewed genocidal war on the people in Gaza.

In a statement released early Tuesday, Hamas condemned Israel's large-scale attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 350 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas accused Israeli PM and his government of resuming a campaign of genocide against unarmed civilians by reneging on the ceasefire agreement that had been in effect since January 19.

"Netanyahu and his extremist government are overturning the ceasefire agreement and resuming aggression and genocide against defenseless civilians in Gaza, exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate," the statement said.

Hamas held Netanyahu and his government "fully responsible for the consequences of this treacherous aggression on Gaza and its civilians, who are facing a brutal war and systematic starvation since Israel closed crossings to humanitarian aid on March 2."

The group urged mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s attacks.

TRT Global - In pictures: Gaza babies among hundreds killed in Israeli air strikes

TRT Global - Israeli army says early Tuesday that it has conducted air strikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.

