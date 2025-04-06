Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has called for a complete overhaul of the global political and economic system, arguing that the current order, which serves the interests of a few, is deepening injustice, weakening states, and pushing the world toward further conflict.

Speaking at the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sunday, Kurtulmus stressed that the international community must confront growing inequality, war, and political dysfunction with a renewed commitment to justice, dignity, and inclusivity.

Kurtulmus warned that a world order built on the economic and political dominance of a few powers is unsustainable. He said the system's failure to serve the many has contributed to a rise in social unrest, weakened governance, and increased global tensions.

“Even the events in Palestine alone, if we put aside all other global disasters and conflicts, clearly show that there is a need for a new system and a new global political and economic architecture,” he said, adding that development should prioritize human values rather than mere material gain.

‘Parliaments must engage beyond borders’

The speaker also expressed concern over the growing role of digital platforms and media monopolies in shaping public opinion. He warned that algorithm-driven content is eroding democratic participation by manipulating narratives and narrowing the space for open, informed debate.

“If we, as parliamentarians, do not intervene in this process, we are rapidly heading toward a world where the framework of democracy is narrowing,” Kurtulmus cautioned, underscoring the responsibility of lawmakers to protect democratic values in the digital age.

Kurtulmus stressed that parliaments today must look beyond domestic affairs and actively engage with global challenges. He argued that issues such as international diplomacy, geopolitical crises, and economic injustice are shaping national realities and, therefore, require broader political attention.

He called on parliaments to adopt a global vision based on peace, cooperation, and dialogue, rather than being reactive to conflict and division.

Gaza a ‘litmus test’ for global conscience

Turning to the war in Gaza, Kurtulmus condemned the Israeli attacks, which have killed over 50,600 Palestinians and constitute one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history.

“Unfortunately, no institution in the global system is doing anything or is able to prevent this massacre, genocide, and crime against humanity,” he said, describing the global response as insufficient and morally lacking.

He framed the crisis in Gaza as a defining moment for the international community, saying it reveals the urgent need to rebuild a system capable of protecting innocent lives and ensuring justice.

A call to action for world parliaments

In closing, Kurtulmus urged parliamentary leaders worldwide to take an active role in shaping a fairer and more inclusive world order. He said that efforts to invest in education, promote social justice, and build a truly equitable economic system will be essential to long-term peace and stability.

“I invite all of us, all world parliaments, to work together to establish a new, just, and equitable political and economic framework,” he said. “The work we will do in this regard will be the greatest contribution to humanity.”