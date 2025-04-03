Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent remarks by Israeli ministers, calling them provocative and reflective of Israel’s “aggressive and expansionist” policies.

In a statement on late Thursday, the ministry criticised Israel’s fundamentalist government, accusing it of fueling regional instability.

The ministry questioned why Israel is troubled by developments in Syria and Lebanon, which it described as promising for regional peace and stability.

It emphasised that these developments are widely supported by the international community and should not be seen as a threat.

Türkiye’s reaction came in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s remarks regarding Türkiye’s presence in Syria, Lebanon, and other regions.

Israeli air and ground strikes in Syria

Referring to Israel’s simultaneous air and ground attacks on multiple locations in Syria on Wednesday, the statement argued that there was no provocation or threat from the Syrian side.

Türkiye asserted that these attacks are part of Israel’s broader foreign policy, which it claimed thrives on conflict.

Türkiye accused Israeli officials of attempting to divert attention from their actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond.

The ministry stated that Israel's settlement expansions, annexation intentions, and attacks in Syria and Lebanon pose a significant threat to regional security.

Call for international action against ‘strategic destabiliser’

Turkish foreign ministry further labeled Israel as a “strategic destabiliser” responsible for fueling unrest and terrorism.

Türkiye called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories and cease obstructing efforts to restore stability in Syria.

The ministry also urged the international community to take responsibility in curbing what it described as Israel’s “increasingly reckless aggression.”

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to regional peace and stability while condemning Israel’s policies as a major obstacle to security in the Middle East.