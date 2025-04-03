TÜRKİYE
Türkiye-EU economic dialogue seen as key step to improving relations
Finance minister says high-level meetings in Brussels covered trade, energy, transport, politics, Customs Union, visa liberalisation.
Türkiye seeks to strengthen ties with the EU, and the latest round of dialogue began on a positive note, Simsek said. / AA
April 3, 2025

The Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue held in Brussels has marked “a very important and positive step to improve relations between Türkiye and the EU,” Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has told.

Simsek said Türkiye seeks to strengthen ties with the EU, and the latest round of dialogue began on a positive note, hosted by the European Commission.

“The meeting took place in a very constructive atmosphere,” he said on Friday. The last Türkiye-EU economic dialogue was held in 2019.

Simsek said the two sides discussed the economic outlook in Europe and Türkiye, along with challenges facing both sides. He said Türkiye presented its reform plans and disinflation efforts.

The EU side shared its perspective on new policy directions amid global uncertainty, Simsek said.

“There are important changes in the world, and both the EU and Türkiye are impacted by these developments,” he said.

He said cooperation was discussed as a way to cushion the fallout from global changes and promote mutual benefits, including engagement in third countries. Revitalising Türkiye-EU relations was also on the agenda.

Dialogue covers Customs Union, visa liberalisation

Simsek said the two sides discussed updating the 1995 Customs Union and advancing visa liberalisation with EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.

He said top representatives of the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also attended to explore investment and financing opportunities.

High-level meetings were also held with European business circles and EU officials.

“I can say that the economic dialogue started well and I hope this dialogue will pave the way for more dialogues to come, particularly in the fields of transportation, energy, and politics,” Simsek said.

Following this year’s high-level economic dialogue in Brussels, the next will be hosted in Türkiye next year, he said.

