INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
UK, US working to ensure enduring India-Pakistan ceasefire: Lammy
Pakistan says the UK, US, and others played key roles in halting last week’s worst clashes in decades with India. A ceasefire was brokered on May 10, but experts warn it remains fragile.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London / Reuters
May 17, 2025

Britain is working with the US to ensure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan endures and that “confidence-building measures” and dialogue take place, foreign minister David Lammy said on Saturday.

“We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that we get an enduring ceasefire, to ensure that dialogue is happening and to work through with Pakistan and India how we can get to confidence and confidence-building measures between the two sides,” Lammy told Reuters in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad at the end of a two-day visit.


The nuclear-armed South Asian arch-rivals agreed on May 10 to a ceasefire in their worst fighting in nearly three decades, which followed a deadly attack on tourists that New Delhi blames on Islamabad.

Pakistan denies involvement. Asked about India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, potentially squeezing Pakistan’s water supply, Lammy said: “We would urge all sides to meet their treaty obligations.”

Pakistan has said Britain and other countries, in addition to the United States, played a major role in de-escalating the fighting. Diplomats and analysts say the ceasefire remains fragile.

Delhi said last month it had "put in abeyance" its participation in the 1960 pact, which governs use of the Indus river system, a move Pakistan says it would consider an act of war if it disrupted access to water in the agriculturally dependent nation.

Obfuscation

Lammy said Britain would also continue to work with Pakistan on countering "terrorism", saying that it is "a terrible blight on this country and its people, and of course on the region."

Lammy accused Moscow of obfuscating after talks between Ukraine and Russia on a possible ceasefire ended in less than two hours and Trump said "nothing could happen" until he had met directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yet again we are seeing obfuscation on the Russian side and unwillingness to get serious about the enduring peace that is now required in Ukraine," Lammy said. "Once again Russia is not serious."

"At what point do we say to Putin enough is enough?" he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
