A UAE-US business dialogue was launched on Friday in Abu Dhabi with the participation of US President Donald Trump as part of the last stop on his Gulf tour, according to livestreaming of the event.

The opening ceremony featured presentations of companies specialising in artificial intelligence, aviation, and health care by US and Emirati businesspeople showcasing flagship projects and investment opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, said Thursday that over the next decade, his country plans to invest USD $1.4 trillion in the US.​​​​​​​ Following Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the UAE is the third and final stop on Trump’s Gulf tour.

“The UAE, US, agreed to create a path for UAE to buy some of the most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies,” said Trump on Friday. He added that UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia were very important to him, “especially for personal relations”.



Return to Washington

On Friday, Trump said he was returning to Washington after wrapping up his Gulf tour. “Let’s see what happens with Russia and Ukraine,” he said, referring to Russia-Ukraine talks taking place in Türkiye.

Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “as soon as we can set it up”.



Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday for their first peace talks in more than three years as both sides come under pressure from Trump to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two.

The encounter at the Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus is a sign of diplomatic progress between the warring sides, who had not met face-to-face since March 2022. A meeting between Turkish, US and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul has started, said a Turkish foreign ministry source.

But expectations for a major breakthrough, already low, were dented further on Thursday when Trump said there would be no movement without a meeting between himself and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.