President Donald Trump has said that US intervention prevented a "bad nuclear war" between India and Pakistan after the South Asian rivals agreed on a ceasefire following a series of clashes.

"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

He also said the United States is ready to help India and Pakistan with trade.

Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting, he added.

TRT Global - Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute President Trump hails the US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying he will now work with leaders of both countries to resolve the Kashmir dispute. 🔗

India-Pakistan talks

On the other hand, the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan held talks by phone on Monday evening, broadcaster CNN-News18 said, two days after the ceasefire agreement.

Dozens of people died as the arch-rivals sent drones and other munitions into each other's airspace over four days, a fortnight after an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.

New Delhi said the attack was backed by Islamabad, an accusation Pakistan denied.