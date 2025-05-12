President Donald Trump has said that US intervention prevented a "bad nuclear war" between India and Pakistan after the South Asian rivals agreed on a ceasefire following a series of clashes.
"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.
He also said the United States is ready to help India and Pakistan with trade.
Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting, he added.
President Trump hails the US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying he will now work with leaders of both countries to resolve the Kashmir dispute.
India-Pakistan talks
On the other hand, the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan held talks by phone on Monday evening, broadcaster CNN-News18 said, two days after the ceasefire agreement.
Dozens of people died as the arch-rivals sent drones and other munitions into each other's airspace over four days, a fortnight after an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.
New Delhi said the attack was backed by Islamabad, an accusation Pakistan denied.
The telephone conversation, which follows a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours after four days of deadly fighting last week, was earlier scheduled to take place at noon (0630 GMT).