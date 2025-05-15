TÜRKİYE
All eyes on Istanbul as Russia, Ukraine peace talks begin
Istanbul hosts pivotal trilateral peace meetings as Türkiye brings Ukraine, Russia, and the US to the table in a renewed push for ending the war.
Dolmabahce Palace, Istanbul / AA
May 15, 2025

The first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years started on Friday in Istanbul.

Kiev said it is seeking an "unconditional ceasefire" in the fighting. Moscow says it wants to address the "root causes" of the conflict and revive failed 2022 negotiations.

The meeting started following the conclusion of the interaction between Turkish, US, and Ukrainian delegations hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In an opening speech at Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan says: 'We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace'

He sat at the head of a table in front of Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian flags -- with Russian and Ukrainian delegations facing each other, footage from the room showed.

Both sessions took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, a historic venue frequently used for major diplomatic engagements.

The meetings will bring together senior figures from each country.

Representing Türkiye will be Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has played a central role in coordinating peace efforts. 

The US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will head Kiev’s team. On the Russian side, Presidential Adviser Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service Deputy Head Oleksandr Poklad, and Deputy Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovskyi.

The Russian team comprises Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, reflecting the talks’ weight and complexity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that a meeting between Russian and US presidents is "undoubtedly necessary," but that it must be thoroughly prepared.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said bilateral relations, international issues, and the Ukrainian crisis should be the main topics of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"Such a meeting is undoubtedly necessary both from the point of view of bilateral Russian-American relations and from the point of view of discussing and having a serious conversation at the highest level on international affairs and regional issues, including, of course, the crisis over Ukraine," he said.

Asked about Friday's peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Peskov said Putin is receiving all the information about this even "in real-time mode." He also noted that the Russian president will also hold an international phone talk on Friday.

The Istanbul meetings come amid renewed diplomatic energy and cautious hope for progress, following months of stalemate. 

Türkiye’s ability to convene both sides—alongside the US—is viewed as a critical opportunity to explore concrete steps toward ending a war that has reshaped regional security and strained global stability.


