We speak with former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, about how foreign policy is increasingly being used as a tool of global cancel culture. States now use diplomatic, economic, and legal tools to suppress dissent, punish critics, and enforce political conformity on a global scale, with the reactions to Israel’s genocide in Gaza as its most brutal example.

