Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, addressing pressing global issues and strengthening bilateral ties with key allies.

The summit also saw the announcement that Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO Summit, marking a significant moment for the country’s role within the alliance.

UK

Erdogan met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where the two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and the United Kingdom. Emphasising a shared goal of increasing bilateral trade to $30 billion, Erdogan highlighted the growing collaboration in the defence sector.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine, and voiced concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling for an enduring ceasefire and the protection of international law in Palestine.

He expressed hope that Iran and Israel will adhere to the ceasefire, stressing that the escalation must not be allowed to overshadow the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He also underlined that the violations of international law by the Netanyahu government in Palestine are unacceptable, and that Türkiye’s priority is the establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Erdogan also warned that Israeli strikes in Syria could destabilise the region and reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for a politically unified Syria to enable the safe return of refugees.

France

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan stressed the need to translate the current ceasefire between Israel and Iran into long-term stability.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen Türkiye-France relations and exchanged views on European security.

He noted that including non-EU allies in Europe’s new security and defence architecture would be beneficial and emphasised the importance of approaching Türkiye-European Union relations from a long-term and strategic perspective.

He also urged an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, citing the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Erdogan also stated that Syria has been acting cautiously to remain outside the scope of regional conflicts and underlined the importance of Israel recognising that ensuring its own security depends on the stability of its neighbors.

Germany

During talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdogan affirmed the strong ties between Türkiye and Germany. He expressed hope for expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, and defence in the new period.

The president reiterated Türkiye’s determination to deepen its engagement with the European Union, and called for a similar constructive approach from the EU.

On regional issues, he emphasised the need for a just peace in Ukraine and lasting calm between Israel and Iran. He also highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stressed that improving social and economic conditions in Syria is essential to enable the return of refugees.

Chancellor Merz, for his part, praised Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, particularly its role in mediating a potential ceasefire and peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“I thanked him for Türkiye’s willingness to take on a mediating role, including offering Istanbul or Ankara as venues for such a meeting,” Merz said. “I also asked President Erdogan to exert influence on Russia and the Russian president to come to the negotiating table so that, after these terrible three and a half years of war in Ukraine, a peace solution could finally be reached.”

Netherlands

President Erdogan also held talks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, continuing his series of bilateral discussions during the summit. The meeting touched on bilateral relations and regional developments, as part of Türkiye’s broader diplomatic agenda.

Romania

Erdogan also held talks with Romanian President Nicusor Dan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations.