Türkiye's Erdogan urges NATO allies to lift all defence trade restrictions
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the region cannot bear the burden of Israel-Iran war. / AA
June 24, 2025

NATO allies should lift all defence trade restrictions unconditionally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said ahead of his departure for the security bloc’s summit in The Hague.

The Turkish president also announced Türkiye’s bid to host the alliance’s 2026 summit, noting Ankara’s commitment to fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine, and revealing plans for new diplomatic initiatives following the Istanbul meeting.

President Erdogan welcomed the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but called on global powers to act swiftly to de-escalate lingering tensions.

“The region cannot bear the burden of an Israel-Iran war,” Erdogan warned, urging all sides to give diplomacy a genuine chance.

“Israel's reckless moves, starting with Palestine and extending to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and finally Iran, are completely unacceptable," Erdogan said.

He also noted that Türkiye will resolutely maintain its principled stance that upholds international law and prioritises diplomacy.

Erdogan also condemned Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, demanding a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

“A lasting ceasefire should be implemented in Gaza without delay, Israeli strikes must cease and humanitarian aid must flow freely,” he said.

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic channels, Erdogan is scheduled to meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the summit’s sidelines at 2030 GMT, Turkish authorıtıes said.

