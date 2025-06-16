BIZTECH
2 min read
Australian AI model turns brainwaves into words via wearable cap
Pioneering model will not only help patients with cognition but could also revolutionise how humans interact with computers.
Australian AI model turns brainwaves into words via wearable cap
The team has so far achieved about 75 percent accuracy in converting thoughts to text. / Getty Images
4 hours ago

Australian researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can decipher words and sentences from brainwaves detected by a wearable cap, opening up a new frontier in medical science.

It will not only help patients with cognition, but could also revolutionise how humans interact with computers, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.

The pioneering AI model, developed by expert Daniel Leong, PhD student Charles Zhou, and his supervisor Chin-Teng Lin at the GrapheneX-Human-centric Artificial Intelligence Center, University of Technology Sydney, used deep learning to translate the brain signals from electroencephalogram (EEG) into specific words.

Lin noted that the AI model at this stage learned from a limited collection of words and sentences to make it easier to detect individual words.

RelatedTRT Global - AI in healthcare: Why WHO's guidance is the next big step

90% accuracy target

Researchers are recruiting more people to read the texts while wearing the EEG cap to refine the model.

They also intend to use it for communication between two people.

According to Mohit Shivdasani, a bioelectronics expert at the University of New South Wales, researchers have been looking for the patterns in biological signals "forever," but now AI can recognise brainwave patterns that have never been identified previously.

AI, particularly when used in implantable devices, could quickly personalise the brainwaves to how an individual completes a task, he added.

The team has so far achieved about 75 percent accuracy in converting thoughts to text, while aiming for 90 percent perfection.

RelatedTRT Global - CrAIme and Punishment: The legal dilemma over artificial intelligence
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us