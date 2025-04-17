WORLD
Russia lifts Taliban 'terrorist' ban after 21 years
The move signals Moscow’s intent to normalise ties with the Afghan rulers, whom it now considers allies in countering terrorism.
The Taliban was outlawed by Russia as a 'terrorist' movement in 2003. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

Russia suspended its ban on the Taliban, which it had designated for more than two decades as a ‘terrorist organisation’, in a move that paves the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.

No country currently recognises the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as United States-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

However, Russia has been gradually building ties with the movement, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now an ally in fighting terrorism.

The Taliban was outlawed by Russia as a ‘terrorist’ movement in 2003.

State media said the Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban with immediate effect.

Russia sees a need to work with the Taliban as it faces a major security threat from armed groups based in a string of countries from Afghanistan to the Middle East.

TRT Global - In a first, Taliban delegation reaches Japan

Japan's embassy in Kabul temporarily relocated to Qatar in 2021 but has since reopened and resumed diplomatic activities.

🔗

Concert attack

In March 2024, gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow in an attack claimed by Daesh terror group.

US officials said they had intelligence indicating it was the Afghan branch of the group, Daesh-K, that was responsible.

The Taliban says it is working to wipe out the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.

Western diplomats say the movement's path towards wider international recognition is stalled until it changes course on women's rights.

The Taliban has closed high schools and universities to girls and women and placed restrictions on their movement without a male guardian.

It says it respects women's rights in line with its self-interpretation of Islamic law.

TRT Global - Pakistan, Afghanistan security forces clash at closed key border crossing

Traders worry about economic losses due to border closure.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
