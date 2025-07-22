WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
The protests come as Australia’s parliament meets for the first time since Prime Minister Albanese’s Labor Party won re-election in May.
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi holds a placard as Australian PM Anthony Albanese walks in the Senate chamber in Canberra, Australia on July 22, 2025. / Reuters
July 22, 2025

Pro-Palestine sloganeering and calls for sanctions on Israel welcomed newly elected Australian lawmakers as the parliament convened for the first time since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was re-elected in May.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn delivered an opening address to a joint session of the 48th parliament on Tuesday.

Mostyn’s address coincided with a demonstration by pro-Palestine protesters, many of whom were detained before being removed from Parliament House, SBS News reported.

Senator Mehreen Faruqi, raising a banner reading “Sanction Israel,” asked Albanese: "Prime Minister, Gaza is starving, will you sanction Israel?"

Australia was among 26 nations that issued a joint statement on Monday, calling for an immediate end to Israeli attacks in Gaza and condemning the blocking of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

People also gathered outside the parliament, calling on the Albanese government to sanction Israel.

More than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed and 142,511 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. The relentless bombing and blockade have destroyed the enclave and led to deaths from starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
