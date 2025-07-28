WORLD
2 min read
Trump sets new 10 to 12-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war
"I'm disappointed in President Putin," US President Trump says, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Trump sets new 10 to 12-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war
Trump says he is reducing 50 day deadline for Russia on war in Ukraine / AP
July 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, saying he was setting a new deadline of 10 to 12 days for Moscow to make progress on doing so.

Trump said on Monday that he was reducing the 50-day deadline he gave Russia over its war in Ukraine, underscoring his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for prolonging the fighting between the two countries.

"I'm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer to what's going to happen," Trump said, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland.

Trump set the 50-day deadline earlier this month. The US president has repeatedly voiced exasperation with Putin for continuing attacks on Ukraine despite US efforts to end the war.

Before returning to the White House in January, Trump, who views himself as a peacemaker, had promised to end the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict within 24 hours.

Trump has threatened new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports unless an agreement is reached by early September.

But the president, who has also expressed annoyance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not always followed up on his tough talk about Putin with action, citing what he deems a good relationship that the two men have had previously.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kiev and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said. "And I say that's not the way to do it."

RelatedTRT Global - Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal or face 'severe 'sanctions
SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us