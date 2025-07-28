INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
EU, US trade deal brings 'temporary' but 'unbalanced' stability: French minister
Benjamin Haddad says a new US-EU trade deal brings short-term stability but is skewed in Washington’s favour, warning of growing economic pressure on Europe.
EU, US trade deal brings 'temporary' but 'unbalanced' stability: French minister
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Monaco / Reuters
July 28, 2025

A trade deal agreed by the United States and the European Union will provide temporary stability but is "unbalanced," a French minister said on Monday.

The deal reached on Sunday in talks between US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland "will provide temporary stability... but it is unbalanced," Benjamin Haddad, the French minister for Europe, wrote on X.

Haddad welcomed some aspects of the agreement, including exemptions for industries key to the French economy, and that the agreement left in place European regulations on sectors like digital technology and healthcare.

RelatedTRT Global - US, EU strike trade deal following 'tough negotiations'

"But let's be clear: the current situation is not satisfactory and cannot be sustained," he said, adding that the US "has chosen economic coercion and a complete disregard for the rules of the WTO," the World Trade Organization.

"We must quickly draw the necessary conclusions or risk being wiped out," he wrote.

"If the Europeans don't wake up, the difficulties faced by others will seem all too relative compared to our own decline."

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us