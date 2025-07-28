Türkiye has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom as it moves closer to acquiring the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The inclusion of the aircraft will mark a major step in modernising its air force.

Experts say Türkiye's plan to buy the jets aims to strengthen its defence strategy and adapt to the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Eurofighter Typhoon, regarded as one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, has been jointly produced by the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy.



“The Turkish Air Force has the operational strength to handle both national and regional threats,” says Kemal Olcar, a military strategist and faculty member at Beykent University.

“However, new state or non-state actors may emerge. The Typhoon’s advanced avionics and multi-role flexibility can provide significant advantages in aerial warfare.”

Türkiye’s defence ecosystem is in a transitional phase, with its current air fleet largely comprised of around 250 F-16 jets.

While these aircraft still perform effectively across regional theatres—including the Balkans, the Caucasus, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa—future threats may necessitate more advanced capabilities, says Olcar.

Ankara has discussed the Eurofighter purchase with European partners for some time. The latest agreement with the UK was a memorandum of understanding, which essentially sets the path for more detailed talks.

“You are importing technology, spare parts, ammunition systems, pilot training, and avionics systems such as radar, helmets, and visibility tools,” says Olcar. “This makes the entire process highly complex.”

Ankara’s plan to acquire 40 Eurofighter jets will demand the full package—aircraft, training, and logistical support—requiring further detailed agreements.

Olcar also pointed out that this acquisition is likely to serve as a stop-gap solution while Türkiye awaits its domestic fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, projected to be combat-ready post-2028.

“This is an interim arrangement until our indigenous platform is deployed. Whether or not we get the F-16 Block 70s or the modernisation kits from the US, the Eurofighter helps maintain Türkiye’s air dominance.”

Olcar also cited the differences and similarities between the Eurofighter and F-16.

“Both are supersonic, but Eurofighter has dual engines and superior agility in short take-offs and landings. It can operate from runways under 100 metres, unlike the F-16, which needs significantly more. However, the Eurofighter comes at a higher cost—around $90 million per unit versus the F-16’s $18 million, and operational costs are roughly three times higher.”

Yet, Olcar argued, these costs could be justified if the aircraft meets Türkiye’s expectations: “Its integration into NATO operations, enhanced interoperability, and deterrent capabilities make it a highly strategic asset. Plus, the Eurofighter's multinational manufacturing roots deepen our industrial ties with key EU states, potentially opening reciprocal defence export opportunities.”

Echoing these strategic concerns, Ankara-based defence industry expert Yusuf Akbaba underlined the significance of maintaining an uninterrupted operational capacity in the Turkish Air Force while indigenous systems like KAAN, Kizillelma, and ANKA-3 are under development.

“The Eurofighter is a capable aircraft,” he says. “Its radar systems and long-range Meteor missiles will give Türkiye strong interception capabilities—especially against threats far beyond its own airspace.”

Türkiye’s expanding defence responsibilities—stretching from Syria to Africa—require an enlarged and more capable air inventory, says Akbaba.

“Even when our indigenous systems are ready, we’ll still need to scale up. Eurofighter will serve in both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles and can integrate seamlessly with early warning systems to intercept enemy aircraft at long distances—well before they reach Turkish borders.”

Drawing a parallel with Pakistan’s use of Chinese J-10C jets and early warning systems to neutralise Indian aircraft during a military clash in May this year, Akbaba says Türkiye could replicate this strategy by integrating the Eurofighter with its airborne early warning fleet.

“The synergy between radar, missile, and aircraft will be critical. This procurement not only strengthens our aerial capabilities but also our strategic relations with European defence industries.”

There’s also a geopolitical dimension.

“This deal helps repair Türkiye–EU relations, especially with nations like the UK, Italy, and Spain. It’s also a lifeline for the European defence sector. If Türkiye hadn't made this commitment, manufacturers like BAE Systems could have faced production halts due to a lack of orders,” says Akbaba.

The Eurofighter acquisition signals Türkiye’s ongoing relevance and loyalty within NATO, he adds.

“It’s not just about aircraft—it’s about being a credible and contributing partner. Türkiye shows it is willing to invest and expects similar treatment from its allies.”

Both analysts agree that Eurofighter Typhoon’s arrival into Türkiye’s arsenal is more than a procurement—it’s a calculated political, military, and industrial statement.

With NATO-aligned standards, integration potential, and Europe-facing diplomacy, the jets represent a bridge between Türkiye’s present air power and its future aspirations.

“The Eurofighter marks a crucial moment in our defence trajectory. With it, Türkiye prepares for a new phase of regional and global military engagement,” says Beykent University’s Olcar.



