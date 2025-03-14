TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye arrests suspects linked to Iranian intelligence
Suspects are found to be gathering information on military bases and critical sites in Türkiye, as well as important locations abroad, and transferring it to Iranian intelligence.
Türkiye arrests suspects linked to Iranian intelligence
The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and coordinated with Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), determined that the suspects were involved in "military and political espionage." / AA
March 14, 2025

Turkish security forces have arrested five suspects involved in espionage for Iranian intelligence, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and coordinated with Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), determined that the suspects were involved in "military and political espionage."

They were found to have contacted members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps intelligence, obtained information about military bases and important regions in Türkiye and critical points abroad, and transferred it to Iranian intelligence.

Arrest warrants for the suspects were issued, and they were apprehended in operations carried out in Istanbul, Antalya, and Mersin provinces.

Türkiye detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad

Suspects alleged to be involved in reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us