CULTURE
2 min read
Algeria replaces French with Arabic, English in official communications
Algerian Football Federation instructs associations to use Arabic as soon as possible in all its correspondence.
Algeria replaces French with Arabic, English in official communications
The move coincides with Algeria’s decision to switch the language of medical studies in universities from French to English, starting next academic year. / AP
May 8, 2025

Algerian institutions are officially abandoning French in favour of Arabic and English in their official and administrative documents and communications amid rising tensions with France.

In a statement on Thursday, the country's football federation said that it has instructed all its affiliated associations to "Arabise" their activities, correspondences, and communications.

The federation revealed an official letter dated May 7, signed by its Secretary-General Nazir Poznad, mandating to "Arabise" the minutes and reports of the disciplinary committees, referee appointments, and appeals committee, and to use Arabic as soon as possible in all correspondence with various bodies and partners.

The statement noted that the "Arabisation" will be fully implemented by the upcoming 2025-2026 sports season.

‘The right decision’

The move coincides with Algeria’s decision to switch the language of medical studies in universities from French to English, starting next academic year.

Last month, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune endorsed this shift, describing the transition from French to English in medical education as "the right decision."

Diplomatic relations between Algeria and France remain volatile, particularly due to unresolved issues stemming from France's colonisation of Algeria from 1830 to 1962.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said earlier that Algeria's desire to relinquish the French language in favour of English in schools is one reason for the ongoing crisis.

Analysts believe that Algeria has gradually started the process of abandoning French as of 2019.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us