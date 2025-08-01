WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump calls Gaza's starvation crisis 'terrible' but skips mentioning Israel's siege
US President acknowledges growing humanitarian catastrophe in Israel-besieged Gaza as American officials prepare to inspect controversial Israeli-run food sites where Tel Aviv has shot dead over 1,000 Palestinians.
Trump calls Gaza's starvation crisis 'terrible' but skips mentioning Israel's siege
Trump says Gazans are 'very hungry,' calls starvation crisis 'terrible' / AP
August 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the severe hunger facing Palestinians in the Gaza, describing the starvation crisis as "terrible" amid ongoing Israeli siege and curbs on humanitarian aid.

"It's terrible, what's occurring there. Yeah, it's a terrible thing. People are very hungry," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "It's a terrible situation."

The US President, however, did not mention Israel, which has caused the deaths of over 1,000 Palestinians near aid queues at aid distribution sites.

His remarks come as Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee prepare to visit Gaza to assess Israeli-operated controversial GHF food distribution sites and coordinate a new aid strategy.

"They will be travelling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Recommended

Leavitt did not clarify which "local Gazans" the officials would meet.

The visit follows a "very productive" meeting between Witkoff, Huckabee, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, according to Leavitt.

She added that the two envoys would brief the president immediately after their return to finalize an aid delivery plan.

The trip comes amid mounting international concern over the starvation crisis in Gaza, where Israel has enforced a near-total blockade since March 2, halting all aid convoys despite urgent appeals from the UN and aid groups.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us