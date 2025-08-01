El Salvador's lawmakers have adopted a constitutional reform to abolish presidential term limits and allow current leader Nayib Bukele — who enjoys overwhelming majority support in parliament — to run indefinitely.

The reform, reviewed under an expedited procedure and which also extends the term in office from five to six years, was adopted in a 57-3 vote on Thursday.

Lawmaker Ana Figueroa from the New Ideas party had proposed the changes to five articles of the constitution.

The proposal also included eliminating the second round of the election where the two top vote-getters from the first round face off.

New Ideas and its allies in the National Assembly quickly approved the proposals with the supermajority they hold.

Bukele overwhelmingly won reelection last year despite a constitutional ban, after Supreme Court justices selected by his party ruled in 2021 that it allowed reelection to a second five-year term.

Fight against street gangs

Figueroa argued on Thursday that federal lawmakers and mayors can already seek reelection as many times as they want.