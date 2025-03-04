China announced on Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15 percent on imports of key US farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef.

The tariffs announced by the Commerce Ministry are due to take effect from March 10. They follow US President Donald Trump’s order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20 percent across the board.

Those took effect on Tuesday.

Imports of US grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15 percent tariff, it said. The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafoods, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10 percent.

Also Tuesday, China added 15 US companies to its unreliable entities list, which could potentially bar them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

“China has decided to include 15 US entities that endanger China’s national security and interests in the export control list, prohibiting the export of dual-use items to them,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

China announced in January that it will launch an investigation into US government subsidies to its semiconductor sector over alleged harm caused to Chinese mature node chipmakers.

Taiwan's $100B chip investment to US

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said that Taiwanese chip-making giant TSMC will invest at least $100 billion in the United States to build "cutting edge" manufacturing facilities on Monday, announcing the latest blockbuster financial pledge by a private company since his return to office.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's new investment will come on top of their existing commitments and will go into "building five cutting edge fabrication facilities," Trump said during a White House event, flanked by TSMC chief executive C.C. Wei.

He added that much of the funding would be invested in the US state of Arizona, where TSMC — the world's largest chipmaker — has already invested heavily, and would create "many thousands" of high-paying jobs.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan, amid fears that supplies of critical technology could be disrupted in any conflict with Beijing.

The company pledged during former president Joe Biden's administration to invest more than $65 billion in three factories in Arizona, one of which began production in late 2024.

Trump recently ratcheted up the pressure on TSMC and other chip manufacturers by publicly mulling the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on all semiconductor chips made outside the United States.