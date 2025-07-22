BIZTECH
2 min read
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
US President Trump says he is surprised to see what he calls "very big numbers" that would only grow under a trade agreement.
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
Trump says US, Philippines 'very close' to finalizing trade deal / Reuters
July 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump has welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the White House, saying the two countries were close to finalising a trade agreement.

"We're going to talk about trade today, and we are very close to finishing a trade deal, a big trade deal, actually," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at the start of his meeting with the Philippine leader.

Marcos is the first Southeast Asian leader to meet Trump in his second term.

Trump has already struck trade deals with two of Manila's regional partners, Vietnam and Indonesia, but has been driving tough bargains in talks, even with close allies. Washington needs to keep onside in its strategic rivalry with China.

The United States had a deficit of nearly $5 billion with the Philippines last year on bilateral goods trade of $23.5 billion. Trump this month raised the threatened "reciprocal" tariffs on Philippine imports to 20 percent from 17 percent threatened in April.

Trump said the two countries did "a lot of business" with each other, saying he was surprised to see what he called "very big numbers" that would only grow under a trade agreement.

Gregory Poling, a Southeast Asia expert at Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said Marcos might be able to do better than Vietnam, with its agreement of a 20 percent baseline tariff on its goods, and Indonesia at 19 percent.

Trump underscored the importance of the US-Philippine military relationship. "They're a very important nation militarily, and we've had some great drills lately," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Philippines, US begin joint maritime drills after Chinese carrier group spotted

Marcos, who arrived in Washington on Sunday, went to the Pentagon on Monday for talks with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and later met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During his trip, he will also meet US business leaders investing in the Philippines.

Philippine officials say Marcos will stress that Manila must become economically stronger to serve as a truly robust US partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Philippine Assistant Foreign Secretary Raquel Solano said last week that trade officials have been working with US counterparts seeking to seal a "mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial" deal.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us