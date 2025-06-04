CLIMATE
2 min read
Death toll climbs to 44 as rains, floods hit northeastern India
Northeastern region of India, since last week, witnessing heavy rains, causing loss of life and displacing thousands of people in the region.
Death toll climbs to 44 as rains, floods hit northeastern India
India monsoon floods have cause immense destruction along with 44 deaths / AP
June 4, 2025

The death toll due to floods and heavy rains in northeastern Indian states has reached to 44, with at least six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

Authorities in the Indian northeastern state of Assam said in a statement on Wednesday that 12 people have so far died due to the floods, including six fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Also five deaths have been reported due to landslides taking the total death toll to 17 so far in the state.

Since last week, thousands of people in the north Indian states have been displaced after torrential rain caused floods and landslides in the region.

At least 1,489 villages and 617,136 people have been affected by the floods.

RelatedTRT Global - Heavy rains kill dozens in landslides across northeast India, Bangladesh

Search efforts continue

In Arunachal Pradesh state, officials said 12 people died in rain related incidents.

The Indian army said on Wednesday that it is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather condition and hazardous terrain after a devastating landslide in the north region of Sikkim state.

“Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues,” the army said.

In Sikkim this week, army said, two soldiers and one porter were killed in the landslides.

Other northeastern states also have reported casualties in the past few days, according to officials.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to authorities in the flood hit states and assured “support” to all affected areas.

RelatedTRT Global - Heavy rains in northeast India kill at least 30
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us