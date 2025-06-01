WORLD
2 min read
Heavy rains in northeast India kill at least 30
Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rain claim lives in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram, with rescue operations underway.
Heavy rains in northeast India kill at least 30
Residents commute in cycle rickshaws through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati, India. / Photo: AA
June 1, 2025

Flash floods and landslides after torrential monsoon rain over the last two days killed at least 30 people in India's northeast, officials said Sunday.

State disaster management officials said eight people died in Assam, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh, many of them in landslides as earth loosened by the water slumped into the valley below.

Another five people died in a landslide in the neighbouring state of Mizoram, state authorities said.

The officials said that six people lost their lives in Meghalaya and at least two others were killed in the states of Nagaland and Tripura.

A red alert warning was issued for several districts in the region after the non-stop downpour over the last three days.

Rivers swollen by the lashing rain — including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through India's northeast towards its delta in Bangladesh — broke their banks across the region.

The Indian army said that it had saved hundreds "in a massive rescue operation" across Manipur state.

TRT Global - Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties

The rapid growth of Bengaluru, a southern city home to over 10 million people, has led to many waterways being covered or used as dumps, causing water to stagnate every year during heavy rains.

🔗

"People have been shifted to safer places", the army said on Saturday. "Food, water and essential medicines were provided."

Conrad K Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya state, has ordered officials to remain on high alert "especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas", he said in a statement.

Scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

India's annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.

South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting monsoons.

Last month, India's financial capital Mumbai was swamped by monsoon rain that began two weeks earlier than usual, the earliest for nearly a quarter of a century, according to weather forecasters.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us