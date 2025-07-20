WAR ON GAZA
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Francesca Albanese's comments came in response to reports of the death of a disabled Palestinian from hunger.
The body of 35-year-old disabled Palestinian Mohammad al-Sawwafiri is seen after being brought to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital for funeral procedures / AA
July 20, 2025

Israel is deliberately starving millions and killing children in Gaza, said the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories.

Francesca Albanese's remarks came in response to reports of a disabled Palestinian who died from hunger in the besieged enclave on Sunday.

"My generation was taught Nazism was the greatest evil; and it was; and colonial crimes should've not been omitted," Albanese wrote on X.

"Today," she continued, "a state (Israel) starving millions/shooting children for sport, shielded by democracies & dictators alike, is the new abyss of cruelty."

Albanese concluded with a pointed question: "How will we survive this??"

Starvation war

Earlier, the Health Ministry said 86 Palestinians, including 76 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition due to Israel’s deliberate blockade preventing aid from entering besieged Gaza.

Israel has sealed all crossings with Gaza since March 2, effectively cutting off access to humanitarian aid and accelerating the spread of famine.

Tel Aviv has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
