Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday that he is seeking “bipartisan” support after the ruling coalition lost a majority in the upper house election, public broadcaster NHK reported.

“While I am keenly aware of the great responsibility for the results of this election, I must fulfil my responsibilities as the leading party in the nation and to the people to avoid political stagnation," Ishiba said at a news conference.

“I would like to sincerely deepen discussions with other parties and approach national politics with a sincere devotion to my country," Ishiba said, noting that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will continue to play its role for “Japan's future and its people.

His remarks came after the LDP lost its majority in the upper house of parliament in one of the most turbulent elections in Japan’s recent history.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito won around 47 of the 125 seats contested, short of the 50 needed to retain a majority.

The LPD is still the single largest party in the upper house by winning 39 seats, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan became the second-largest party by acquiring 22 seats.

The LDP-Komeito ruling camp now has 122 seats, down from 141 before the election in the 248-seat upper house.

A party, or a coalition, needs at least 125 seats to secure a simple majority in the upper chamber, known as the House of Councilors.

The prime minister also said he has no intention of “expanding the coalition framework,” noting that he wishes to continue working together with other parties.

"I will do my utmost to find solutions to urgent issues such as the US tariff measures, responding to rising prices, responding to a natural disaster that could occur tomorrow,” he added, noting that he does not plan a deadline for his continuation in office.

"I want to reach a bipartisan decision to take measures against rising prices while also considering fiscal responsibility."