INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
Pakistan condemns India for bypassing Indus Waters Treaty in flood alert
Islamabad says New Delhi’s abeyance of treaty risks 'serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.'
August 25, 2025

Pakistan has accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by sending a flood warning through diplomatic channels instead of using the treaty’s official mechanism.

Islamabad called the move a "serious violation of international law."

The warning came a day after the Indian High Commission in Islamabad alerted Pakistani authorities about high flood levels in the River Tawi in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi had announced in April that it was holding the decades-old treaty in ‘abeyance’ after blaming Pakistan for an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Pakistan denied involvement and demanded an international probe.

"On 24 August 2025, India communicated flood warnings through diplomatic channels, rather than through the Indus Waters Commission as required under the Indus Waters Treaty," Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, adding that India’s unilateral suspension could have "significant negative consequences for peace and stability in South Asia."

Historic accord under strain

The River Tawi, which flows into Pakistan’s Chenab River, runs through the border districts of Gujrat and Sialkot.

Following India’s alert, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Punjab issued warnings, directing local administrations to activate monitoring and early warning systems.

A letter from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, seen by local media, stated: "River and site name: Tawi, Jammu. Date/Time: 24th August 2025, 10:00 Hrs, flood data: high flood."

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with World Bank mediation, allocates control of the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — to India, while Pakistan has rights to the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

India is allowed limited use of the western rivers so long as flows are not significantly altered.

Pakistan has warned that any attempt by India to halt or divert its guaranteed share of water would be considered "an act of war."

The dispute comes as Pakistan reels from devastating monsoon rains, with nearly 800 people killed since late June in floods and landslides across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
